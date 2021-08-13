It’s now win or bust for Yorkshire’s Oliver Rowland in Formula E Championship finale

Although sitting in 16th place in the overall standings, the Nissan e.dams driver still has a mathematical chance of lifting this year’s title, but realistically only victories in today’s and tomorrow’s races will give him any hope.
Rowland looked poised to kick-start his championship campaign after qualifying on the front row for the second race in London three weeks ago. However, after a solid start he made a surprise lunge on leader Stoffel Vandoorne and ended up spearing into the side of the Belgian’s Mercedes, leaving the two cars tangled up and out of the running.
The Yorkshireman will be looking to take inspiration from his efforts in Berlin last year when he claimed his maiden Formula E victory en route to securing fifth place in the championship.
“We really want to finish the season on a high and we’ll be racing harder than ever,” said Rowland, who will leave the Nissan e.dams team at the end of the season. “I started from the front row at the previous race in London, and I took my first Formula E win in Berlin.
“I’m hoping that this combination of London speed and success last time in Berlin will power us into the points this weekend.”
Mercedes-EQ’s Nyck de Vries leads the championship standings by six points from Robin Frijns (Envision Virgin Racing) while Sam Bird (Jaguar Racing), sits third, level with fellow British driver Jake Dennis (BMW i Andretti Motorsport) going into the season finale. This weekend’s races will be shown live on the BBC iPlayer and Eurosport 2 from 12.30pm today and BBC 2 and Eurosport 2 from 2pm tomorrow.