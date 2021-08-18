‘It’s the best feeling in the world’: David Egan hails Mishriff after stunning Juddmonte International win

Jockey David Egan celebrates the Juddmonte international success of Mishriff.

His first domestic Group One winner, he was able to ease down and appreciate the occasion after rewarding favourite backers on the Welcome to Yorkshire Ebor Festival’s first day.

The highest rated Flat race in the world, Mishriff enhanced the Juddmonte’s reputation with his turn of foot and provide a performance to reward all those York regulars simply glad to be back racing after the Covid pandemic.

Well-positioned throughout this 10-furlong contest, Egan’s mount was travelling best of all on the turn for home and the 22-year-old soon had to kick clear so not to disappoint Prince Faisal’s very special horse.

From then onwards, this was a one-horse race – and one of the most visually impressive winners in the celebrated contest’s 50 renewals.

The effortless ease was reflected by the winning time of two minutes 5.92 seconds – just a fraction out of the record set in 2009 by Sea The Stars.

Egan and Mishriff’s performance was also so emphatic that they had six lengths in hand over Alenquer and Love.

And the winning jockey told The Yorkshire Post that this win meant even more than the horse’s lucrative successes in Saudi Arabia and Dubai because of the presence of crowds.

Describing how he had “goosebumps” at the three furlong pole, he said this settled any lingering doubts about Mishriff’s world-leading status.

He also said it was special to be able to pat the horse on the approach to the finish, look up at the crowd and think of his late grandfather Dessie Hughes – one of the great men of Irish racing – and what the occasion would have meant to him. He reckoned he would have received a telling off for standing up in the stirrups to take the acclaim of the crowd on the return to the winners’ enclosure.

“This is really, really special – and to do it at York in front of familiar faces,” he went on. “It’s the best feeling in the world. It’s great to see the fans here – and what I hope Mishriff, means to them. This horse means everything to me. He’s going to make my career, hopefully.”

To prove the point, Egan weighed in and then made a swift beeline for Mishriff in the paddock as the champion completed a lap of honour so racegoers could take photos – a typically thoughtful York touch.

As for John Gosden who trains Mishriff with his son Thady, he was at pains to point out the difference compared to 12 months ago.

Then York, Gosden said, was soul-less without crowds. Now, he ventured, it was surreal as he went on to explain how the two most important Flat meetings of the year, form his perspective, are Royal Ascot and these special four days on the Knavesmire. The champion trainer meant every word.

All the top races over 10 furlongs and a mile and a half worldwide are in the mix for Mishriff who chased home Epsom Derby hero Adayar in last month’s King George, but not the Irish Champion Stakes.

“I want to give him another break now, because there are races deep into the autumn if he’s in good order – namely the Arc or the Champion Stakes – ground dependent as I wouldn’t run him if it was deep,” said Gosden.