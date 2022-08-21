Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding take gold as Great Britain top diving medal table in Rome
Great Britain’s divers finished top of the medal table after enjoying more success on the final day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.
Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze respectively in the 10m platform final.
Laugher, who won the 1m springboard title on Thursday, and Harding triumphed with a score of 412.83 points, with home favourites Italy 25.32 points behind and Ukraine taking bronze.
“I’m really proud of what we’ve done in Anthony’s first year on the biggest stage,” said Laugher
“Three medals from three - two golds and a silver - it’s huge for us. I can’t wait for next season.”
Harding added: “I’m just trying to take this all in. To come away with three medals this year is just unbelievable. I’m so proud of Jack after yesterday.”
The gold medal is the pair’s third major championship medal since their debut together on the platform at the World Championships in June.
They claimed World silver in Budapest, before winning Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham earlier this month.
More medal joy came for Great Britain on Sunday as Williams then claimed his first major individual medal in the 10m platform, finishing 34.55 points behind Ukraine’s Oleksii Sereda, who sealed victory courtesy of three superb closing dives which were awarded 89.1, 88.4 and 91.2.
Cutmore, who won gold with Kyle Kothari in the synchronised platform event, took bronze in his first major individual final, the 19-year-old finishing 20.65 points behind team-mate Williams.
Sunday’s success ensured Britain and Italy ended the championships with 12 medals each, with Britain topping the table courtesy of winning six golds to Italy’s four.