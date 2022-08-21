Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding take gold as Great Britain top diving medal table in Rome

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jack Laugher and Anthony Harding won gold in the men’s synchronised 3m springboard before Noah Williams and Ben Cutmore took silver and bronze respectively in the 10m platform final.

Laugher, who won the 1m springboard title on Thursday, and Harding triumphed with a score of 412.83 points, with home favourites Italy 25.32 points behind and Ukraine taking bronze.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done in Anthony’s first year on the biggest stage,” said Laugher

ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 21: Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Great Britain receive their Gold medal after winning the Men's 3m Springboard Final on Day 11 of the European Aquatics Championships Rome 2022 at the Stadio del Nuoto on August 21, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

“Three medals from three - two golds and a silver - it’s huge for us. I can’t wait for next season.”

Harding added: “I’m just trying to take this all in. To come away with three medals this year is just unbelievable. I’m so proud of Jack after yesterday.”

The gold medal is the pair’s third major championship medal since their debut together on the platform at the World Championships in June.

They claimed World silver in Budapest, before winning Commonwealth Games gold in Birmingham earlier this month.

ROME, ITALY - AUGUST 21: Anthony Harding and Jack Laugher of Great Britain compete in the Men's 3m Springboard Final on Day 11 of the European Aquatics Championships Rome 2022 at the Stadio del Nuoto on August 21, 2022 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images)

More medal joy came for Great Britain on Sunday as Williams then claimed his first major individual medal in the 10m platform, finishing 34.55 points behind Ukraine’s Oleksii Sereda, who sealed victory courtesy of three superb closing dives which were awarded 89.1, 88.4 and 91.2.

Cutmore, who won gold with Kyle Kothari in the synchronised platform event, took bronze in his first major individual final, the 19-year-old finishing 20.65 points behind team-mate Williams.