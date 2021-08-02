Jack Laugher bounces back to qualify for Olympic 3m springboard semi-finals

Jack Laugher of Team GB competes in the Men's 3m Springboard preliminary round on day 10 of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Picture: Getty Images

The 26-year-old former Ripon Grammar School pupil failed to defend his 3m synchro title alongside Dan Goodfellow on Wednesday, the pair coming second-last in an event which Laugher dominated with Chris Mears at Rio 2016.

But the ex-Harrogate Diving Club member looked in decent touch when he returned to solo action in Tokyo this morning (Monday), progressing to the next stage of the competition courtesy of a sixth-placed finish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He began the preliminary brightly and ended with a flourish, producing a forward 4½ somersaults which earned him a score of 85.50, taking his overall total to 445.05.

That effort saw him finish two positions behind Team GB team-mate James Heatly, who came in fourth.

Tuesday's semi-finals get underway at 2am (BST) and if Laugher is successful there he will compete in the final from 7am onwards.

Meanwhile, another diver who hails from Harrogate, suffered a far less fruitful day in Tokyo.