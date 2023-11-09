Leeds Tykes may be sitting pretty at the top of National League Two after a perfect start to the season, but the welcoming of high-flying Wharfedale tonight may prove to be their toughest match yet.

In their first nine games this term, Leeds have achieved maximum points as they look to secure immediate promotion – with third-placed Wharfedale to come next.

The visitors’ player-coach Jake Armstrong believes his side can put some much-needed pressure on their “untouchable” opponents at West Park.

“They’ve come down from the league above, so they have a sort of favourites tag on their back to go and get promoted again,” said Armstrong.

Wharfedale and Leeds Tykes meet in English rugby union's fourth tier on Friday night (Picture: Getty Images)

“So far, they’ve not really been put under any kind of pressure.

“Hopefully that’ll change on Friday night.”

Wharfedale have enjoyed a successful start this term, with a resounding 35-6 defeat of Hull last weekend seeing them total six wins and two losses.

Armstrong is nonetheless expecting a slightly different approach. He said: “It’s a completely different challenge.

“I can’t promise that we’ll score 30 points, but we’ll certainly try to put them under pressure.”

The 29-year-old is back at Leeds for the first time since playing for them in their Carnegie days.

Nevertheless, his ties are primarily with the Green Machine.

“The club’s changed a lot since I was there so it’s not the club that I grew up with, but I know people within that club will want to get back (to being professional),” said Armstrong.