That is the verdict of Jalon Pipkins, the only member of the Sharks roster to be chosen by peers and fans to suit up for the North against the South in the league’s showpiece game at the Copper Box Arena on Sunday.

In his first full season with the Sharks and in British basketball, Pipkins has averaged 11.2 points per game and been responsible for some eye-catching dunks.

But he believes it is the development of his all-round game that has led him to this honour.

“I feel more mature, I feel stronger, I feel faster. It’s like I know the game more,” said the 25-year-old American.

“I know the ins and outs of how I’m going to be guarded and on the flipside, how I’m going to guard them.

“I feel like I’m more seasoned in certain situations.

“The way I play has definitely changed. Taking it all the way back to high school I was super explosive, kind of like a raw talent, but now it’s more a thinking game, like we’re playing chess, especially with overseas basketball. In comparison to the NBA it’s more of a thinking-type of game.

“So I’ve become smarter, knowing how to read defences, how teams like a Newcastle might scout me, compared to Caledonia, and how I need to guard their players.

“I’ve been watching more film and putting a lot into the game, looking at all different perspectives of the game.

“Wherever I go I just try and prove I’m the best and it’s really just me versus me, trying to make my stamp wherever I’m at. I guess I’ve made a little stamp here and I’m being recognised for that.

“I wouldn’t be here without my team and the whole organisation, so it’s an honour for all of us.”

Pipkins hopes players in the British Basketball League bring intensity to the All-Star game but also use it as a vehicle to entertain.