James Willstrop delivers golden finale to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The Yorkshire star, one of the region’s longest-serving players at the top of their sport, put the seal on a five-appearance Commonwealth Games record by winning a second gold medal, four years after winning the singles title on the Gold Coast.
Together with doubles partner Declan James, the 38-year-old from Pontefract came through one of the all-time classic finals against English team-mates Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller.
As the penultimate medal event of the entire Games, it was a fitting crescendo and ranks among the former world No.1’s greatest days on court.
“This one is right up there,” said Willstrop, who made his Commonwealth Games debut in Melbourne in 2006.
“A Commonwealth gold is one of the greatest things any player can achieve.
“I wanted another one and it’s elevated by working with a special player and a special person in Declan. It’s great to share it with him.
“We knew we were good enough; we’d proved it in practice all the time. It was just putting it all together this week – it doesn’t always work out, but it did for us.”
Willstrop and James looked like they’d romp home after dominating the first game 11-3.
But in his final game in the sport Selby was in inspired form and shared plenty of physical battles with Willstrop on the right side of the court, taking the second 11-7 to force a decider.
The pairs went point-for-point in the last, but Willstrop and James won the battle of wills 11-9 to clinch the seventh Commonwealth medal of his career and the second gold.
The outcome was in grievous doubt just days ago with Willstrop revealing he tore his quad two months ago and nearly missed the Games entirely.
He said: “I was nearly out the game for six-nine months, so it was a very lucky escape. At the time, it was 50/50 as to whether I’d be able to compete here.
“But I’ve got such an amazing team around me, through endless rehab, to get me here. To get this result is extra special because of that.”
Uncertainty surrounds Willstrop’s future in the sport and he has no plans to play in any upcoming tournaments.
He said: “At 38, you must take it month by month. I need to have a break as this was an intense few weeks. I love playing and I’m in decent shape, so I’d like to keep playing after a bit of a rest.”
National Lottery players raise more than £30million a week for good causes including vital funding into sport – from grassroots to elite. Find out how your numbers make amazing happen at: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk and get involved by using the hashtag: #TNLAthletes.