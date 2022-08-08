James Willstrop delivers golden finale to Commonwealth Games in Birmingham

The Yorkshire star, one of the region’s longest-serving players at the top of their sport, put the seal on a five-appearance Commonwealth Games record by winning a second gold medal, four years after winning the singles title on the Gold Coast.

Together with doubles partner Declan James, the 38-year-old from Pontefract came through one of the all-time classic finals against English team-mates Daryl Selby and Adrian Waller.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the penultimate medal event of the entire Games, it was a fitting crescendo and ranks among the former world No.1’s greatest days on court.

We did it: Yorkshire’s James Willstrop, left, and his England team-mate Declan James, right, celebrate beating their team-mates Adrian Waller and Daryl Selby in the men’s doubles gold medal squash match at the University of Birmingham Squash and Hockey Centre on the final day of action at the Commonwealth Games. It is the second Commonwealth title of Willstrop’s long career. (Picture: Glyn Kirk/AFP for Getty Images)

“This one is right up there,” said Willstrop, who made his Commonwealth Games debut in Melbourne in 2006.

“A Commonwealth gold is one of the greatest things any player can achieve.

“I wanted another one and it’s elevated by working with a special player and a special person in Declan. It’s great to share it with him.

“We knew we were good enough; we’d proved it in practice all the time. It was just putting it all together this week – it doesn’t always work out, but it did for us.”

Gold medallist James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England celebrate after winning the Squash Men's Doubles at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Willstrop and James looked like they’d romp home after dominating the first game 11-3.

But in his final game in the sport Selby was in inspired form and shared plenty of physical battles with Willstrop on the right side of the court, taking the second 11-7 to force a decider.

The pairs went point-for-point in the last, but Willstrop and James won the battle of wills 11-9 to clinch the seventh Commonwealth medal of his career and the second gold.

The outcome was in grievous doubt just days ago with Willstrop revealing he tore his quad two months ago and nearly missed the Games entirely.

James Willstrop and Declan James of Team England talk during the Squash Men's Doubles Gold Medal match on day eleven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games. (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

He said: “I was nearly out the game for six-nine months, so it was a very lucky escape. At the time, it was 50/50 as to whether I’d be able to compete here.

“But I’ve got such an amazing team around me, through endless rehab, to get me here. To get this result is extra special because of that.”

Uncertainty surrounds Willstrop’s future in the sport and he has no plans to play in any upcoming tournaments.

He said: “At 38, you must take it month by month. I need to have a break as this was an intense few weeks. I love playing and I’m in decent shape, so I’d like to keep playing after a bit of a rest.”