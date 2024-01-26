Jannik Sinner stuns Novak Djokovic at Australian Open as torch in men’s tennis is finally passed

The world No 1’s stunning 6-1 6-2 6-7 (6) 6-3 loss in the semi-finals was his first at Melbourne Park since a fourth-round defeat by Chung Hyeon in 2018, ending a 33-match streak taking in four titles.

Djokovic made 54 unforced errors, dropped serve five times and, for the first time in a completed grand slam match, did not create a single break point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“First I want to congratulate Sinner for playing a great match, great tournament so far,” said the Serbian, who had been chasing a record 25th slam title and 11th here.

A star is born: Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates victory against Serbia's Novak Djokovic in the semi-final of the Australian Open to secure a spot in his first grand slam final (Picture: DAVID GRAY/AFP via Getty Images)

“He’s deservedly in the finals. He outplayed me completely today. I was, in a way, shocked with my level, in a bad way. There was not much I was doing right in the first two sets.

“I guess this is one of the worst grand slam matches I’ve ever played. At least that I remember. Not a very pleasant feeling playing this way.”

Sinner was seen as the most likely rival to stop Djokovic ahead of the tournament after beating him twice in two weeks at the end of last season at the ATP Finals and Davis Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 22-year-old moves through to a first grand slam final, becoming the first Italian to reach a singles decider here, and he regrouped impressively after missing a match point in the third-set tie-break.

Passing of the baton: Jannik Sinner of Italy shakes the umpires hand after winning their semi-final singles match against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during the 2024 Australian Open (Picture: Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

“It was a tough match, especially when I lost the third set with match points,” said Sinner. “I just tried to stay as positive as possible, and it went my way today. I’m really happy.”

Djokovic struggled with illness at the start of the fortnight and had a tougher passage through to the last four than usual, losing three sets along the way.

But he is a master at pacing himself in best-of-five-sets tennis and finding his best when it matters so it was a shock to see him so off colour in the first two sets especially.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The whole tournament I haven’t really played close to my best,” said Djokovic. “In a way it did surprise me, because I thought it won’t be that bad in the first two sets.

“But, on the other hand, I didn’t feel really myself on the court during this tournament. One can say semi-finals is a great result, of course, but I always expect the highest of myself.”

There is no doubt the hierarchy in men’s tennis is finally changing – This is the first time since 2005 that the Australian Open final does not have a Djokovic, Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal in it.

Sinner, who had not dropped a set prior to this match, now follows Carlos Alcaraz’s Wimbledon final victory over Djokovic with his own grand slam breakthrough. The Italian is a much more understated character than his fellow young gun but he projects a quiet confidence that has grown noticeably in the last six months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think you win the matches not only on that day,” he said. “You win it because you feel prepared for a good fight. You feel prepared mentally and also physically.

“I think after last year, especially the end of the year, it gave me confidence that I could potentially do some good results in grand slams. But you still have to show it. There are people who talk a lot, but you have to show it.

“I’m really relaxed. I just try to work as hard as possible and in my mind I feel like the hard work always pays off in one way, and we are working really hard for our dreams.”

Djokovic will turn 37 in May and, while no one will be writing him off, there is no doubt this is a big blow, with the Serbian having won the title on all 10 previous occasions on which he had reached the last four.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also emphasises his incredible record here, with Djokovic saying: “I’m kind of hot-headed right now. After the match it’s very difficult to reflect on things in a more profound way.

“Maybe tomorrow, maybe in a few days’ time, but I definitely have a lot to be very proud of in terms of what I have achieved here. The streak was going to end one day.

“This has been a very special city, best, by far, grand slam of my career. I just hope that I’ll get a chance to come back, to play at least another time and go through the emotions once more.”

Sinner will meet Daniil Medvedev in Sunday’s final after the Russian recovered from two sets down for the second time this fortnight to beat Alexander Zverev and reach his third Australian Open final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The third seed was second best through two sets but won two tie-breaks before clinching a 5-7 3-6 7-6 (4) 7-6 (5) 6-3 victory after midnight on Rod Laver Arena.

Having lost to Djokovic in 2021 and Rafael Nadal from two sets up in 2022, Medvedev will hope this is finally his year.

“I was a little bit lost but during the third set I started saying that, if I lose this match, I want to be proud of myself, I want to fight for every point,” he said. “I’m very proud.