WHILE he is counting down the days until he can get back out on the ice playing, Sheffield Steeldogs’ forward Jason Hewitt has had no trouble keeping himself busy with the team.

The veteran centre has only played eight games so far this season, out since early October after an accidental collision with a team-mate left him nursing a long-term upper-body injury.

That is expected to keep him out until late January but, as you would expect from the 39-year-old, he hasn’t been sat idle, providing another pair of eyes and ears for head coach Greg Wood on the bench.

Coaching isn’t something new to Hewitt, having found himself thrust into the role while at Hull Pirates back in February 2017.

Jason Hewitt has been making himself useful during his injury lay-off (Picture: Peter Best)

As player-coach he went on to lead the Pirates to a memorable treble in 2018-19 but the pandemic that followed a year later effectively brought an end to the organisation, owner Shane Smith eventually deciding against returning with a team when NIHL National resumed in September 2021.

By then Hewitt had already enjoyed the freedom of just playing again, first for the Steeldogs and then another former club Sheffield Steelers in behind-closed-doors tournaments that took place during the various Covid-enforced lockdowns.

In 2021-22, he was the Steeldogs’ star performer, coming second only to Leeds Knights’ Kieran Brown in terms of points - posting 130, including 60 goals, in just 60 appearances.

And while there has been frustration at being sidelined for so long, Hewitt has enjoyed plugging the gap by working more closely alongside Wood.

“I’m just trying to help wherever I can really, whether that be in practice, being on the ice, or just trying to guide people and doing what I can,” said Hewitt.

“I’m travelling everywhere with the team and, to be honest, I can’t get enough of it. I want to help and I feel like I can help - especially with guys like Alex (Graham) and some of our other younger guys.

“They know that they can lean on me if they need to and likewise with Woody. I’m there to help, not tread on toes or anything like that.

“It’s working really well. It’s been fun and it is keeping me involved and engaged which I’m enjoying.”

