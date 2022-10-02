Javien Ogunyemi unable to lift winless Sheffield Sharks past Bristol Flyers

After being overpowered by big-spending London Lions on the opening night, and then falling in double overtime despite a gallant fightback at Manchester Giants two nights later, this time it was a fourth quarter collapse that was their undoing.

Sharks were beaten 68-55 by Bristol Flyers at the SGS College Arena on Saturday night after the hosts put together a decisive 13-1 run at the start of the fourth quarter to down Atiba Lyons’ side.

VJ King let the British basketball fraternity know his name by leading Bristol with 19 points, shooting 72 per cent from the field.

Atiba Lyons' Sheffield Sharks are still searching for their first win.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Thomas Bell III added 11 points and 11 rebounds, with Malcolm Delpeche amassing his own double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Javien Ogunyemi was the only Sharks player in double figures with 12 points.

Sharks led by a point after the first quarter, trailed by two at the half and seven by the end of the third before Bristol pulled away.

Ogunyemi had kept Sheffield in the game in the first half on his way to 10 first-half points on five of six shooting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saeed Nelson scored 6 points for Sharks in Bristol (Picture: Dean Atkins)

Jordan Ratinho also had them to within touching distance in the third, inspiring a 7-0 spurt with three points and an assist.

Ratinho finished with five points while Bennett Koch added eight and Channel Banks Jnr also eight.