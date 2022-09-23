The Yorkshire duo won European gold alongside Lola Anderson and Lucy Glover last month and came home 2.5 seconds clear of nearest challengers Australia to set up their latest shot at gold, which will take place on Saturday.

Only the Chinese boat, racing in the other semi-final, could better the British crew’s time and Brayshaw will enter the weekend’s showpiece full of confidence.

“I’m feeling pretty incredible,” said Brayshaw. “We train so hard and we just go out there and it’s so good on the water.

Britain's Jess Leyden of Todmorden is rowing for world gold on Saturday (Picture: Getty Images)

“We have done well this season and that should give us confidence to go out there, sit on the start line and think we’ve done it before, we just need to do it again.

“We don’t need to do anything different. We’ve already got gold in the Europeans. It’s working.”

It was a successful day for the British squad, with the women’s quad scullers one of seven crews to make A finals – and Glover paid tribute to her compatriots for setting the tone earlier in the day.

“We were watching the fours race as we train with them every single day, ripping out off each other, down the course across 20k sessions,” she said.

Georgie Brayshaw of Harrogate is looking to add the world title to her impressive 2022 campaign (Picture: Getty Images)

“So seeing them do well gives us a boost because we want to do well for the team and do well for each other.

“If they’re doing well, then hopefully we can compare ourselves and see if we’re on track.”

The British quartet are aware the biggest test is still to come, with reigning champions China – who also claimed the Olympic crown last summer – lying in wait in the final.

Anderson added: “It’s quite easy to set our focus on the world champions, the Chinese, but we knew the Australians would be really tough competition so that was a bit of a nerve-wracking race to go into.

“We’re really happy to get it done and to have ticked some of our boxes. Hopefully there’s more to come in the final, but for now, we’re happy.”