Jimmy White and Stephen Maguire in Sheffield in bid to make UK Championship finals in York

The new format means all those outside the top 16 - including former UK Champions Ding Junhui, Stephen Maguire and Jimmy White - will have to battle through the qualifying rounds, which cue off on Saturday at Ponds Forge in Sheffield.

Seven-times world champion Hendry was due to compete, but cited television commentating commitments after withdrawing from his scheduled first-round match with Andrew Pagett.

The UK Championship is the second biggest event on snooker’s calendar - after the World Championship - and several Yorkshire players will be chasing one of 16 spots available at the Barbican, where Sheffield-based Zhao Xintong will aim to defend the title he won 12 months ago. Leeds’s Sanderson Lam opens up on Saturday morning against Amaan Iqbal, while Sheffield’s Adam Duffy takes on Dylan Emery in his home city.

The race is on to land the UK Championship trophy at The Barbican in York. (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

On Sunday, York’s Ashley Hugill plays Ryan Davies, while Leeds trio David Grace, plus father-and-son Peter and Oliver Lines enter the qualifiers next week.

The new format in York means every match will be played in the main Barbican arena, with two tables employed from the first round until the quarter-finals.

And snooker fans will also notice a few changes this year in York, with a fan zone in the main foyer, CueZone in the sports hall where you can get free coaching and try out an official tournament table, plus a catering village outside the Barbican offering food, drink and music.

“We believe that fans coming to the Cazoo UK Championship this year will enjoy the overall experience like never before,” said a World Snooker Tour spokesperson.

China's Zhao Xintong won last year's UK Championship in York. (Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

“We have borrowed some of the ideas which have worked well at the World Championship and the Masters and brought them to York. As soon as fans arrive at the Barbican they will be able to take part in fun snooker-themed activities and enjoy a range of food and drink.

“We want them to enjoy the whole day out including the time before the action starts and in between sessions.”