Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Back in front: Frankie Dettori and Inspiral won the Prix Jacques Marois at Deauville yesterday. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images

If a jockey is to earn himself a reputation as something of a specialist in a particular race, it may as well be one worth £100,000.

Beasley’s record, from just eight rides, is all the more remarkable given he has also finished second three times, as well as fourth – on Intrinsic Bond 12 months ago.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His first success came on Nameitwhatyoulike in 2016 for Bryan Smart, he was second on Dakota Gold in 2018 before going one better on the same horse for his boss Michael Dods a year later. He has also been second twice on Dods’s Spinatrix when still an apprentice.

Hat-trick: Jockey Connor Beasley claimed his third victory in the Great St Wilfrid Handicap at Ripon on Saturday. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The secret to his success appears to be keeping things very simple. Just like his previous two winners, Beasley was handy from the off and this year he was able to hold off Good Earth by a length with course specialist Mark’s Choice third from 10lb out of the handicap.

“Obviously I love this race, that’s the third time I’ve won it which is great, I’ve just been lucky to get on the right ones on the right day,” said Beasley.

“I was fourth on this lad last year, so we knew he went on the track and he won last time out, so we knew he was coming back to form.

“He jumped and travelled strong, I was able to take a pull at halfway until we got to the two-pole.

“Once I asked him, he really stretched out.

“Tracy has done a great job with him, she deserves this, she does a great job with the horses she gets. I’m glad to ride her a decent winner.

“I’ve known her all my life, she used to work with my mum at Norman Mason’s.”

For Waggott, she was celebrating the biggest win of her career.

“I’ve been crying,” she said. “This means a lot, especially for Connor to ride it.

“I remember when Connor used to come in the wagon with me when I was working for Richard Guest. He must have only been about six, so for him to ride me a Great St Wilfrid winner means a lot.”

Prince Of Pillo maintained his unbeaten record in fine style in the William Hill Ripon Hornblower Conditions Stakes.

Trained by Keith Dalgleish, the Prince Of Lir colt had won over six furlongs on his debut at Ayr but had no trouble dropping to the minimum trip on his second outing.

“I was really really happy with that, he’s taken a massive step forward,” said jockey Callum Rodriguez.

“He’s got so much speed this horse, and he’s done that easily. He was still a bit green in the last furlong as it’s a big crowd, but he’s won it in a half-speed in the end.”

Mike Prince, racing manager for owners Middleham Park Racing said: “He has the Listed Champion Two Yrs Old Trophy back at Ripon and the Harry Roseberry Stakes at Ayr at their Western meeting as his options. The former might come a touch too soon, but he’ll go to either. He has plenty of speed for both.”

Nicola Currie was celebrating her biggest success in the saddle when guiding Princess Shabnam to victory in the Listed EBF Stallions Highfield Farm Flying Fillies’ Stakes at Pontefract on Sunday.

It was also a first Pattern-class success for handler Sean Woods since returning to the UK following his time training in Hong Kong.

Away well and always at the head of proceedings in West Yorkshire, there was only one winner once Currie kicked for home aboard the 11-2 shot as the eight-runner field entered the home straight.

The daughter of Gregorian came home strongly to finish a length and three-quarters clear of Michael Dods’ Gala Force Ten, who edged out 11-8 favourite Chil Chil for runner-up spot.

“As you can see she’s pretty straightforward,” said Woods.

“She’s been running well all the time – at Chester recently and she won a nice race at Chelmsford earlier in the season.

“Today she had to take a step up to beat the horses that finished second and third and she’s duly gone and done that.”

Inspiral and Frankie Dettori bounced back to winning ways with a fine performance in the Prix Jacques le Marois at Deauville – with favourite Coroebus down the field.

John and Thady Gosden’s charge had suffered a shock defeat when the 1-7 favourite to follow up in the Falmouth at Newmarket last month, meaning she headed for France with a point to prove.