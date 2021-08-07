Jockey David Egan looking forward to star duo’s rematch in York’s Juddmonte International

This was David Egan after winning the Saudi Cup on Mishriff who now heads to York for the Juddmonte International.

Egan was aboard when the pair met in the Coral-Eclipse at Sandown in July, where Aidan O’Brien’s French 2000 Guineas and Derby winner came out on top in impressive fashion.

St Mark’s Basilica was in receipt of 10lb that day – and the John and Thady Gosden-trained Mishriff again had to concede weight when clashing with Derby hero Adayar in the King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot on his latest run.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Beaten just under two lengths over a mile and a half, Egan was pleased with the run but expects Mishriff to be better suited by returning to 10 furlongs at York on August 18.

This was David Egan after winning the Saudi Cup on Mishriff who now heads to York for the Juddmonte International.

He said: “I think the plan is the Juddmonte, dropping back to a mile and a quarter should play to his strengths.

“I thought he ran a fantastic race over a stiff mile and a half at Ascot.

“Obviously we probably won’t be taking on the Derby winner in the Juddmonte, but maybe we might take him on again later in the year.

“It’s an exciting feeling, we’ll probably have to take on St Mark’s Basilica. Mishriff was a little bit ring-rusty the first day at Sandown, so it would be nice to have a go at him again.”

Mishriff struck Group One gold over 12 furlongs in the Dubai Sheema Classic earlier in the year, adding to his Saudi Cup win.

The grandson of the late Dessie Hughes, a legend of Irish racing who rode and trained Champion Hurdle winners, the partnership with Mishriff has taken Egan’s career to new heights.

He added: “He’s such a versatile horse. Over the mile and a half you have to ride a bit more of a race on him to make sure he relaxes and settles early because he has got a good turn of foot.

“He showed that turning into the straight at Ascot, he loomed up on the outside looking like he was going to win the race. He’s a very versatile horse with a lot of attributes that a Group One horse like him needs.”

Meanwhile Egan represents Ireland, alongside Joe Fanning and Tadhg O’Shea, in today’s Shergar Cup team competition at Ascot.

“I think team events are fantastic. It is top-class prize money and if it wasn’t for the Shergar Cup, the same horses would be running for a fraction of the prize money on offer,” he said.