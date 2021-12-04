Jockey James Bowen eager to claim Aintree double on legend Tiger Roll and Mac Tottie - trained by his parents

Yet he’s anticipated few rides as much as today’s double assignment at Aintree where he partners dual Grand National winner Tiger Roll in the Many Clouds Chase before riding Mac Tottie in the feature Becher Chase.

First Tiger Roll. Bowen only became aware of the ride on Thursday morning when he studied the final declarations for the Grade Two chase and was quick to credit his agent Dave Roberts for making the booking with no fuss.

Yet, while the 2018 and 2019 National hero is now a veteran, the jockey is proud that he’s been asked to ride the little warrior against the likes of former Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Native River and Paddy Power Gold Cup runner-up Protektorat over Aintree’s regulation fences.

James Bowen will partner dual Grand National hero Tiger Roll at Aintree today.

“It’s pretty cool to be able to ride him because of what he’s done in the past,” Bowen told The Yorkshire Post yesterday.

“He’s still one of the biggest names in racing, everyone knows who Tiger Roll is. It is great to be part of the story, even if it is a little one.”

However, 35 minutes later, Bowen then partners Mac Tottie – trained in Wales by his parents Peter and Karen – in the Unibet Becher Chase over the National obstacles that have become synonymous with Tiger Roll.

He does so buoyed by the horse’s win in last month’s Grand Sefton Chase over Aintree’s world-famous fences for owners Steve and Jackie Fleetham.

This was James Bowen and Mac Tottie in winning action at Market Rasen last December.

Bowen has no doubts that Mac Tottie, victorious at Market Rasen in December last year, will see out the step up in trip to three and a quarter miles and pull off the double.

“One hundred per cent,” he stresses before explaining what it meant to win the Grand Sefton for his parents. “I have had better winners obviously, but that was probably the nest day in my career,” said Bowen who has been increasingly used by former champion trainer Nicky Henderson.

“To have a winner for my parents over those fences, it meant a lot. If he does it again on Saturday, it will be even better again and we’ll have to see about the Grand National next year. I’m very lucky to have these two rides.”

Meanwhile Bowen senior, who trained Always Waining to win three Topham Chases over the National fences, expects Mac Tottie to be even more suited by the extra distance.

He said: “It probably will be harder task and he’s got 7lb more to carry, but I think the trip will suit and he’ll be even better going a bit further.

“We’ve not had many that don’t take to the fences, most of the ones we have run tend to take to them and it’s been a very lucky place for us. He took to them straight away, we didn’t think it would be an issue and it wasn’t. It all depends if he can cope with his handicap mark and handle the step up in trip, I think he will.”