The 33-year-old from Bradford said he was “over the moon” after beating William O'Connor 8-2 in the Hungarian Darts Trophy final in Budapest.

Cullen, this year’s Masters champion and Premier League runner-up, scooped a £25,000 top prize for his first European Tour win since the 2020 International Darts Open.

"I didn't expect to come to Budapest and win, but I'm over the moon," said Cullen.

Joe Cullen won on the European Tour at the weekend. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

"In my first three games I was terrible and a bit lucky to get through all three of them.

“Then I turned it on a little bit in the semis and I think I was pretty decent in the final. I kept Willie at bay, because I'd seen how well he played over the weekend and that's what I had to do."