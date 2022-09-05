Joe Cullen celebrates fourth World Darts tournament win of 2022
Yorkshireman Joe Cullen is celebrating his third European Tour title and fourth tournament win of 2022.
The 33-year-old from Bradford said he was “over the moon” after beating William O'Connor 8-2 in the Hungarian Darts Trophy final in Budapest.
Cullen, this year’s Masters champion and Premier League runner-up, scooped a £25,000 top prize for his first European Tour win since the 2020 International Darts Open.
"I didn't expect to come to Budapest and win, but I'm over the moon," said Cullen.
"In my first three games I was terrible and a bit lucky to get through all three of them.
“Then I turned it on a little bit in the semis and I think I was pretty decent in the final. I kept Willie at bay, because I'd seen how well he played over the weekend and that's what I had to do."
Cullen battled past Martin Lukeman, Jim Williams and Rusty-Jake Rodriguez to reach the semi-final stage, where he survived three missed match darts from Dave Chisnall to set up a final with O’Connor.