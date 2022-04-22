Joe Mvuezolo’s ready to step up for Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks lost Antwain Johnson to a foot injury in the keynote win over London Lions last Friday night. Another of their stars, Devante Wallace didn’t even suit up because of injury, while Bennett Koch missed out because he was in Covid protocols.

Whether they figure in the double-header to close the regular-season with Manchester Giants at home (tonight) and Surrey Scorchers away (Sunday) could come down to game-time decisions.

It means that as they look to secure second spot in the table and a high seed for the BBL play-offs, Sheffield need other players to stand up and counted.

STEPPING UP: Sheffield Sharks' Joe Mvuezolo rises for a shot against Cheshire Phoenix. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Step forward Joe Mvuezolo, a London-born player who can operate as either a forward or a guard, who logged 22.05 minutes of gametime on Friday. “We’re shorthanded, a lot of guys have to step up,” said the 26-year-old, who joined in the summer after a spell playing in Spain. “Everybody has to contribute and play their part, whether that’s on offence or defence. That’s just what we do.”

Mvuezolo certainly contributed in the overtime win over London. He scored 12 points but more importantly never missed a shot at the basket, going four-for-four from the field and one-for-one from three-point range.

So eye-catching was his performance that he even bent the rim of the basket on one slam dunk. “I just tried to keep it simple,” he offered, “do what I can to help the team and they trust me and I’m just doing what I do in practice, just staying locked in and ready to play.