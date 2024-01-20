Joe Tyers settles for silver as GB Boxing win NINE gold medals at World Boxing Cup in Sheffield

Former Teesside ABC fighter Joe Tyres’ Paris 2024 ambitions suffered a hit as he was forced to settle for silver following defeat to fellow British boxer Patris Mughalzai in the light welterweight final at the World Boxing Cup GB Open in Sheffield.

The 23-year-old, who currently represents Billingham Boxing Academy, lost out to his London-based opponent after a three-round fight which began tentatively but was eventually decided by Mughalzai’s energetic, headshot-focused finish.

This defeat at a competition regarded by officials as a key warm-up for next month’s Olympic qualifiers in Milan will likely prove damaging for Tyres’ selection hopes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the all-British bout – which was the second of three GB dominated affairs on finals day on Saturday – the light welterweight refused to make excuses for the outcome.

Knockout: Joe Tyers (blue), during his victorious semi-final, came unstuck in the final of the World Boxing Cup GB Open in Sheffield (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It wasn’t the best performance, but the better man won and that was it,” Tyres told The Yorkshire Post.

“I have no excuses, the better man won. That’s all I can say, to be honest. I don’t know what the next steps are.

“Let’s get back in the gym and see what the coaches have got for me as to what’s next.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One man who has pushed himself to the front of qualifying contention is Lewis Richardson, who also secured silver after trading blows with Denmark’s European Games champion Nikolai Terteryan in a highly entertaining bout.

Richardson – who was fighting for only the third time as a light-middleweight – sparred forcefully with his experienced opponent but the Dane ultimately edged proceedings as a split decision went his way.

Despite coming out second-best, the 26-year-old felt positive about his progress during the four-day tournament.

He said: “There’s still more to come, but I’m proud of the way I’ve conducted myself this past week and I’ve got a big few months ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think I’ve demonstrated to the coaches that I can perform at the top level, but there’s still more to come from me.”

The match-up also provided the Colchester boxer with the chance to develop his style against a likely Olympic medal contender.

“I learned loads,” he added. “I was fighting a European champion, so it was always going to be quite tough.

“I’ll look back on it, reassess and come back stronger.”

A total of nine gold medals were secured by GB boxers on the tournament’s final day at Attercliffe’s English Institute of Sport, with a bumper crowd in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pick of the fights was light-flyweight Savannah Stubley’s third-round stoppage of 2023 European Under-22 bronze medallist Maxi Kloetzer of Germany, after the GB boxer bust her opponent’s nose amid a feisty atmosphere.

Empire School of Boxing’s Stubley and Kloetzer – who defeated Steel City ABC fighter Ivy-Jane Smith on the competition’s first day – satisfied a raucous audience with a selection of strong hits before the referee decided the German’s bleeding meant the match had to end early.

Golds were also awarded to Kiaran MacDonald, Lauren Mackie, Shona Whitwell, Dione Burman and Ramtin Musah, while Owain Harris Allan and Patrick Brown were victorious by default after withdrawals by their opponents.

The tournament was the inaugural World Boxing Cup and signals the start of the final stretch for GB Boxing before this summer’s Olympic Games in Paris.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

GB Boxing’s performance director Rob McCracken said: “It’s been a brilliant week and provided a fantastic opportunity for the boxers.

“It’s been great to see all of our boxers performing well and a tremendous experience for them all.”