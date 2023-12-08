In joining LIV, Jon Rahm has dealt a damaging and dispiriting blow to the game of golf.

The Spanish maestro is one the game’s best players and biggest personalities. The announcement overnight that he has joined the Saudi-funded series for an unconfirmed, but eye-watering sum of £450m is the biggest coup by a rebel golf league that had already put a stick of dynamite under golf’s establishment.

Rahm had been one of the biggest voices against LIV – the money, the format – saying he was happy chasing history and prestige on the PGA Tour.

He remained a big promoter of the DP World Tour. His performances in the Ryder Cup in Rome in October were talismanic, bringing to mind his great countryman Seve Ballesteros.

Jon Rahm of Spain gestures with his hand to his mouth on course during Day Three of the DP World Tour Championship . He is now leaving that tour behind to join LIV Golf (Picture: Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

That is why Rahm’s decision feels like such a slap in the face.

“I made this decision because I believe it’s the best for me and my family and everybody I’ve been able to talk to has been really supportive of me, so I’m very comfortable with it,” he said.

“I’m no stranger to hearing some negative things on social media or in media. It’s part of what it is, we’re public figures but you just learn to deal with it right? This certainly won’t define who I am or change who I am.

“I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family.”

The deadline for finalising the framework agreement between the PGA Tour and LIV, that was announced in June and made these player moves easier, is a fast-approaching December 31.

That might bring about a calming of tensions, it might even see a loosening of hitherto strict rules about who is eligible for what. Players may be able to play on all tours and in the Ryder Cup.

Jon Rahm might get his cake and get to eat it as well.