Jonny Brownlee: ‘I might push on to Paris Olympics after Tokyo gold’

Jonny Brownlee: Performed so well in mixed relay that he might go to Paris in 2024. (Picture: PA)

The 31-year-old triathlete from Leeds helped Team GB to gold in the inaugural mixed relay on Saturday alongside Jessica Learmonth, Georgia Taylor-Brown and Alex Yee in what he had vowed would be his final crack at Olympic glory.

But having completed his medal set after winning bronze in London and silver in Rio, Brownlee admitted he is now sorely tempted to carry on to Paris in 2024.

“Has winning this changed my mind slightly? Definitely. I’d be lying if I said it hadn’t,” he said.

Great Britain's Alex Yee, Georgia Taylor-Brown Jessica Learmonth and Jonathan Brownlee on the podium with the gold medal for the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Odaiba Marine Park on the eighth day of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Japan. (Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

“I went into this one saying it was definitely my last Olympic Games.

“That’s because I wanted to give everything I possibly could, in my training and in the race. I thought when I got to the finish line that was going to be it.

“Even during the relay I went into the run thinking ‘you’ve got 2km, five and a half minutes of your Olympic career left, give it everything’.

“But I crossed the finish line, looked at my splits in a short, fast race that shouldn’t really suit me, and I thought ‘wow!’. I got the fastest split of the day.

Great Britain's Jonny Brownlee leaves the water during the Triathlon Mixed Relay at Odaiba Marine Park (Picture: PA)

“And then you start thinking ‘what if?’. It’s only three years. The Commonwealth Games are next year. So I’ve gone from definitely to probably.”

Brownlee’s post-Tokyo plan was to move up in distance to half-Ironman and Ironman competitions.

But he added: “If I want to be a medal contender in Paris I would have to commit fully.