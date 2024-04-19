In four play-off games, Buesa has already notched five goals, plus a couple of assists, enabling the Knights to sit top of the Group A play-off standings going into the final weekend of first round games.

The Knights need just a point from their double-header against already-eliminated Bees IHC to ensure they make it to the Final Four Play-off Finals Weekend at Coventry’s SkyDome Arena, where they will be hoping to retain the post-season crown they secured last season when defeating Raiders IHC 5-4.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldridge acknowledged that Buesa took some time to adjust after making the move from Elite League outfit Glasgow Clan to Leeds in October last year.

BIG GAME: Jordan Buesa has scored crucial goals at crucial times for Leeds Knights in recent weeks. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media.

But he believes the Scottish-born forward has proved a more-than-worthwhile addition to the Knights’ roster, having already played a significant role in helping the team retain their league title.

“I just think when you step down from the level above, the Elite League, four to six weeks is probably the time that it takes to turn things around and adjust,” said Aldridge of Buesa, who has posted 30 goals and 30 assists in 48 league, cup and play-off games this season.

“It’s just different, you go from skating virtually every day to travelling down from Scotland on a Thursday and then training in the evening on Thursdays and Fridays.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So he went from skating four or five times a week to twice and that, understandably, probably had an impact on him.

HAPPY DAYS: Leeds Knights' head coach Ryan Aldridge celebrates retaining the NIHL National league title. Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media