Jordan Spieth is one of those sporting individuals you could listen to all day. When he talks about links golf, you’d happily take the week off.

If the 29-year-old Texan immerses himself in his new off-course hobby of investing in Leeds United with the same enthusiasm and knowledge then Whites fans are on to a good thing.

After his opening-round 69 at the 151st Open at Royal Liverpool on Thursday that teed him to challenge for a second Claret Jug, Spieth revealed a little of what so inspires him when playing golf on a seaside links in the United Kingdom.

"I grew up in the wind so I grew up learning how to flight it a little bit, I like the imagination around the green; putting some, bumping others, using three or four different clubs around the greens and then how the conditions affect it, even just a little bit of moisture on the ball, how it massively changes on and around the greens,” said Spieth. "I feel in love with the style of play and now with 10 years of experience to draw on, I don’t feel there’s a shot I haven’t had before.”

Jordan Spieth of the United States tees off on the 4th hole on Day One of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 20, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Picture: Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

He also, unintentionally perhaps, issued a warning to those with designs on winning the Claret Jug this week that not only is his game in good shape but the challenge of Hoylake reminds him of Royal Birkdale, where he won the Open six years ago.

"This course reminds me of Birkdale in that a lot of it in the air on approach shots, there’s more table tops here making it even more challenging,” said Spieth.

"This is not an old school links where you have to run the ball up.

"That’s not a good or a bad thing, but you have to adjust to it, that’s where it’s a little bit more similar to the States.

US golfer Jordan Spieth stands on the controversial 17th green on day one of the 151st British Open Golf Championship at Royal Liverpool (Picture: BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

"But it’s just amazing how the heaviness of the wind affects the ball here, in cross-winds and against and behind.

"The toughest bit about the course is the cross-winds off the tee and how important it is to hit fairways. I need to continue to do that.”

He even eschewed the chance to criticise the par-three 17th which the R&A have shortened to make for a dramatic finale, with the green like an infinity pool that looks out over the Wirral peninsula, any ball that rolls off the green finding a bunker or a sand dune.

"It was a number where I felt like I could just put a wedge in the back of my stance on the back of a divot and just flight something,” said Spieth who parred the hole on day one.

"If the wind picks up and is blowing harder and in to us it could become carnage.

"But it’s fair. You have a big enough area to hit, the greens aren’t surfaces that will rip back if you flight the ball the right way, you have to hit a really nice shot and if you do you get a nice look at birdie and if you don’t you're battling to make par.

"I wouldn’t necessarily put it in the top three greatest short par-threes but I think it’s a really good one.

