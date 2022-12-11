Josh Warrington shocked by Alberto Lopez as he loses IBF featherweight title in front of stunned Leeds Arena

Josh Warrington was dethroned as IBF featherweight champion by Alberto Lopez in front a stunned First Direct Arena in Leeds on Saturday night.

Both fighters celebrated at the final bell as the bout went the 12-round distance with the judges scoring the contest to Lopez via a majority decision with two judges ruling the fight 115-113 in favour of the Mexican with the other card scoring the bout as a draw.

In a very close fight, Warrington lost for only the second time in his career after his first defeat in the professional ranks came against Mauricio Lara at the beginning of 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lopez started brighter than the reigning champion which proved crucial come the latter rounds. The Leeds Warrior was more aggressive in the final two rounds as Lopez was involved in his longest-ever contest having never fought past 10 rounds.

Josh Warrington dejected after his loss at the Leeds Arena. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warrington celebrated at the end of the fight but as the scores were read out a stunned silence fell upon the First Direct Arena.

It raises several questions over what lies ahead for Warrington. The 32-year-old had hoped to fight abroad in a featherweight unification contest but those plans are up in smoke as there is no rematch clause against Lopez, after the Mexican was made mandatory challenger by the IBF.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm absolutely devastated," said Warrington, who admitted he was concerned about his jaw after it was broken and required surgery following his win over Kiko Martinez in March.

Warrington was non-committal about what lies ahead for him but his promoter Eddie Hearn insisted a fight in the United States can still happen. Whether that materialises remains to be seen.

Advertisement Hide Ad