Joyce Mvula and Emma Magee shoot Leeds Rhinos Netball to first road win of Super League
A hugely dominant first-half performance set up a third win of the season for Leeds Rhinos over Team Bath on Friday night.
After losing five of their first six games, Rhinos have now won two in a row and climbed up to seventh in Super League after a 67-51 win in Bath.
They led 39-22 at half-time, transforming their poor starts in previous games into a much-needed first victory on the road.
Joyce Mvula scored on 96 per cent of her shots, scoring 54 of the Rhinos points, with goal attack Emma Magee adding eight from eight attempts.