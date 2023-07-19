Jubril Adekoya brings defensive strength and trophy-winning experience to Sheffield Sharks

Sheffield Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons has made no secret about the fact he is prioritising bringing back players familiar with the club as he prepares his team for the start of a new chapter in the BBL.

The first two players to commit to next season in Bennett Koch and Jordan Ratinho have been with the Sharks for four and three seasons respectively.

And even their first external recruit for the 2023/24 campaign is someone who has extensive knowledge of the British basketball scene.

Jubril Adekoya has become the third signing of the summer for Sheffield, a 28-year-old power forward from Illinois who has spent the last two season in the BBL with Leicester Riders.

Jubril Adekoya of Leicester Riders has joined Sheffield Sharks.

Entering his seventh season as a professional, Adekoya spent his first four seasons playing in Spain for CBP

Huesca, Real Valladolid and CB Almansa. He moved to Leicester Riders in 2021 and made a consistent impact with the team, averaging 4.8 points per game and 2.8 rebounds from 16.6 minutes.

Adekoya has a reputation for having a high basketball IQ and being a defensive specialist.

Lyons said: “We are delighted to have Jubril on board for the upcoming season.

"His experience in the British Basketball League will undoubtedly raise our team’s performance, and we believe he will bring valuable insights and skills to the court.

"Jubril’s defensive prowess and all-around versatility make him a perfect fit for the Sharks’ playing style.”

What Adekoya also brings is experience of winning trophies having been part of the Leicester Riders’ roster that won a league championship, the play-offs and the BBL Cup in the last two years.

Without a trophy since 2016, that experience in the biggest games is something the Sharks are lacking, making Adekoya a potentially key addition.

His arrival is also timely given club captain Rodney Glasgow Jnr has been ruled out for an indefinite period of time with an Achilles injury.