Juddmonte International showdown for Paddington and Mostahdaf on Ebor Festival opening day
The Aidan O’Brien-trained Paddington will be seeking a fifth successive Group One triumph, having landed the Irish 2,000 Guineas, St James’s Palace Stakes, Eclipse and Sussex Stakes on his last four runs, cementing him as the cream of the three-year-old crop.
He will clash with Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner Mostahdaf as he moves back up to 10 furlongs, with the Ballydoyle team opting not to field Point Lonsdale in support.
Mostahdaf’s trainers John and Thady Gosden also run Nashwa, winner of the Falmouth Stakes, while Andrew Balding’s The Foxes completes the line-up.
Sir Michael Stoute did not declare Bay Bridge, leaving him without a runner after last year’s Derby hero Desert Crown sustained a season-ending injury on Sunday.
The Gosden-trained Gregory headlines five in the Sky Bet Great Voltigeur Stakes, with the Queen’s Vase winner seeking to underline his St Leger claims in this traditional trial.
Castle Way is Charlie Appleby’s contender having won the Bahrain Trophy last time with O’Brien relying on King Edward VII Stakes runner-up Continuous.
Gordon Stakes third and fourth, Canberra Legend and Artistic Star, represent James Ferguson and Ralph Beckett respectively.
Six go to post for the Tattersalls Acomb Stakes headed by Richmond second Ballymount Boy, whose form got a huge boost when his Goodwood conqueror Vandeek won the Group One Prix Morny on Sunday.
Naas maiden winner Edwardian is O’Brien’s pick with Cogitate, Hot Fuss, Indian Run and Loose Cannon the other Group Three runners.