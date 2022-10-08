Karl Burke's Holloway Boy eyeing Autumn Stakes at Newmarket

A winner on debut in the Listed Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot under Danny Tudhope, he was 40-1 that day as he was a complete unknown quantity at the time.

In the Vintage Stakes at Goodwood he was beaten only half a length by Marbaan when making his Pattern debut - a position he filled again when runner-up behind Dewhurst favourite Nostrum in the Tattersalls Stakes.

A step up to a mile now awaits, and the Newmarket race may prove to be a stepping stone to a trip overseas.

Trainer Karl Burke (Picture: Dan Abraham/Pool via Getty Images)

Robert Havlin gained the first Group One success of his long riding career when Commissioning powered home to win the bet365 Fillies' Mile at Newmarket yesterday, with the Burke-trained pair Novakai (11-1) and Bright Diamond (7-1) completing the podium.

Master jumps trainer Nicky Henderson will try to win the Cesarewitch for a fourth time at Newmarket.

He saddles former York winner Ahorsewithnoname, who bids to follow up the success of the hugely-popular Buzz last season.