Kate, Princess of Wales' visit to Yorkshire: 'It means everything to us players'

Beyond the crash and the clamour of wheelchair rugby is a sport that levels the playing field.

And for those on the court, there is teamwork and talent and an inclusivity that washes away differences.

As the Princess of Wales buckled in her own wheelchair straps yesterday, it sent a signal to many. For father and son duo Rob and Oliver Smith, it came as a pleasant surprise.

"After my accident I didn't want to be in a wheelchair," said Mr Smith, an HGV driver from Hessle who lost a leg in an accident two years ago.

The Princess of Wales, Patron of the Rugby Football League, visited Hull to take part in a Rugby League Inclusivity Day hosted by the Rugby Football League, Hull FC and the University of Hull. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme

"I felt like everybody was looking at me. Here, I'm 'normal'."

Oli, is 12. When his father lost his leg, the pair had struggled to find a sport they could do together. Until they came across wheelchair rugby, and they've been training with the development squad since April.

"This is a game I can play with my son," said Mr Smith simply. "To see the Princess in a wheelchair, that was quite surprising."

The elite team here at Hull was set up by coach and player Mike Swainger. He was 13 when he lost his right arm and leg, playing near a railway line. It had been his boyhood dream to play for Hull FC, and in his late 20s he came back to the game.

"It matters to me, because it's inclusive," said Mr Swainger yesterday, as he showed the Princess of Wales some basic wheelchair moves. "We have able-bodied players, we have disabled people. They all come together on a level playing field.

"And it's not just the playing of the sport, it's the mental health and wellbeing as well, and coming together as friends."

The Princess, as she flew across the court passing the ball back and forth, impressed players with her natural skill.

To player Lewis King, it made a difference in the squads’ own sporting environment.

Her interest, and following the World Cup win, has helped raise the profile of the sport astronomically, he said.

"Back when I started, in 2016, there might be your mum and dad at the side of the court watching. Maybe a handful of friends," he said.

"The platform it has now, it's risen almost to the men's game."

And Tom Halliwell, from Leeds, is captain of the England team. He had been the one to guide the Princess through her tricky conversion, having scored the winning try in the World Cup final. He's going to add 'coach' to his resume now, he joked.

"It was amazing," he said. “She's such a lovely person as well, very down to earth. And she does have a real interest in the game."

But joking aside, this is a sport that means everything to him. Mr Halliwell is able bodied - he doesn't use a wheelchair in his day-to-day life, but that's part of the "beauty" of the game.

"I played the running game, before," he said. "I broke my foot playing. I haven't looked back - wheelchair rugby has been my life ever since."

It's been a busy week for Mr Halliwell, who plays for Leeds Rhinos, and who travelled to Windsor Castle on Wednesday to meet the Prince of Wales. He was awarded an OBE for services to wheelchair rugby.

"Prince William was really good to speak to," he said. "He said he'd tell Kate to look out for me... she did as well. It's nice to know I'm known, by the future King and Queen of England.