Keely Hodgkinson claims elusive gold as she strolls to victory in 800m at European Championships

After claiming silver at the Tokyo Olympics, Hodgkinson was runner-up again to American Athing Mu in the World Championships, by just by 0.08 seconds, before finishing second to Kenya’s Mary Moraa at the Commonwealth Games earlier this month.

There was, though, no stopping the 20-year-old in Munich on Saturday night as she pulled away over the closing 200m to win in one minute 59.04secs, ahead of Frenchwoman Renelle Lamote.

Poland’s Anna Wielgosz finished strongly to take bronze as Jemma Reekie faded, finishing fifth, with Alexandra Bell in sixth.

Britain's Keely Hodgkinson celebrates gold in the women's 800m final during the European Athletics Championships at the Olympic Stadium in Munich, southern Germany on August 20, 2022. (Photo by ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/AFP via Getty Images)

“I think you can tell I was very happy to come here and finally get on top of the podium,” said Hodgkinson.

“There is a great team around me, they have helped me all season. It has been a hard year mentally, but we made it to the end. Trying to get that gold definitely helped. It is just about trying to forget and move on from it. Now I can go home with three medals, I couldn’t be happier.”

Hodgkinson added: “I still have a world indoor medal (to win) that I don’t have yet and I still have a lot of silvers, so we are going to try and get some golds. I have still got a long way to go.”

Great Britain’s men followed up with a composed display under pressure to take the 4x400m relay title ahead of Belgium and France.

MUNICH, GERMANY - AUGUST 20: (L-R) Silver medalist Renelle Lamote of France, Gold medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain and Bronze medalist Anna Wielgosz of Poland pose on the podium during the Athletics - Women's 800m Final Medal Ceremony on day 10 of the European Championships Munich 2022 at Olympiapark on August 20, 2022 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Matthew Hudson-Smith, Charlie Dobson, Lewis Davey and Alex Haydock-Wilson led from the front to finish in a season’s best 2:59.35, holding off a late charge from Belgium down the home straight.

The women’s team of Victoria Ohuruogu, Ama Pipi, Jodie Williams and Nicole Yeargin battled to bronze in 3:21.74 as Femke Bol drove the Netherlands on to gold,

Swedish pole vault world record holder Mondo Duplantis set a new championship record of 6.06m as he won gold.