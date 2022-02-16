Kell Brook looking to unleash seven months of frustration on Amir Khan

Kell Brook (left) with trainer Brendan Ingle during a public workout at Trafford Centre, Manchester. Picture: PA

Brook and Khan, both 35, will finally meet in an all-British grudge match after a career’s worth of dancing around each other amid growing enmity.

“He has made a big mistake messing me about for the past seven months,” Sheffield’s Brook told Sky Sports. “This fight should have happened before Christmas. I should have spent Christmas with my family.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“But unfortunately for him I have been training for those seven months.

Sheffield boxer Kell Brook. Picture: PA

“It is well known that normally I have eight weeks to get ready for a fight and it is usually just about making the weight.

“But for this fight I have been at the weight for a long time and concentrating on what we need to do.

“I am in fantastic shape, and he will know as soon as that first bell rings that I am coming for business.”

Former WBA and IBF light-welterweight champion Khan has not fought since July 2019, while Brook lost to Terence Crawford in November 2020.

Both fighters hold bitter resentment against each other, but it could be argued the pair are settling scores long past their prime.

However, Brook added: “[The animosity] is absolutely real.

“There was an article that came out when we were both 18, and it has been talked about since. Now we are 35.

“We are both in fantastic shape, we are not playing games, we are coming to give it a go, and you are going to see fireworks. There are no games being played. This is for real.”

Brook and Khan both took part in a public workout at the Trafford Centre on Wednesday.

And Khan predicted there could be fireworks at Friday’s weigh-in.