Kevin Ryan’s Atomic Force blows away Group Two Chantilly field

Grand order: Aidan O’Brien’s Order of Australia wins the Group Two Minstrel Stakes under Ryan Moore at the Curragh yesterday Picture: Getty Brian Lawless/PA Wire.

Yorkshire-trained Atomic Force put up another scintillating performance for an all-the-way win in the Group Two Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly.

Kevin Ryan’s hugely-talented juvenile was never headed as he added this prize to last month’s equally impressive course-and-distance victory in the Prix du Bois on his previous trip to France.

Stephane Pasquier again had the son of Cotai Glory out in front from the outset after breaking very well - and although the field briefly closed up mid-race, Atomic Force quickened again to win emphatically by two and a half lengths from outsider Baghed.

French connection: Hambleton trainer Kevin Ryan saw his horse Atomic Force claim the Group Two Darley Prix Robert Papin at Chantilly. Picture: PA

A second British challenger, Hellomydarlin, was third for George Boughey.

The winner has changed hands since his first Chantilly victory - from Hambleton Racing to Siu Pak Kwan.

But he remains in Ryan’s Hambleton yard, and he said: “He’s a very straightforward horse, has a huge amount of ability, a great temperament, a great mind.

“He has a high cruising speed and he quickens off it. He’s a wonderful horse to deal with.

“He cruises through a race, and he has that good turn of foot, and he’s done it very stylishly again today.”

As a gelding, several high-profile targets cannot be considered - but Atomic Force does hold an entry in next month’s valuable Ballyhane Stakes at Naas.

Ryan is in no rush to make definite plans, however.

“He’s a fantastic horse,” he said.

“From day one, he’s been a lovely horse to deal with, and has identified his ability very early and then just kept improving with it.

“I’m delighted for the (new) connections as well.

“He’s limited as to what he can go for. We’ll let him get home, and I’ll discuss that with his connections at the end of week.

“We won’t make any decisions (just yet), and we’ll do what’s right by the horse.”

Apprentice Mark Crehan has been suspended for 28 days for failing to ride out Aerion Power for first place in the LMD Vacuum Excavation Handicap at Doncaster on Saturday evening.

The 3lb claimer mistook the half-furlong marker for the winning post when in front on the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old.

Colony Queen, trained by John Mackie and ridden by Connor Beasley, took advantage to score by a neck. Spanish Archer was just a nose away in third place.

Crehan is banned from July 31 to August 27 inclusive.

The stewards report on britishhorseracing.com read: “Having heard his evidence and viewed recordings of the race, they found he had mistaken the 1/2 furlong marker for the winning post and as such had stopped riding prematurely.

“Crehan was found in breach of Rule (F)37 and guilty of failing to ride out on a horse that would have finished first and was suspended for 28 days.”

Snowfall produced another jaw-dropping display to complete a Classic double in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh.

Aidan O’Brien’s filly was a prohibitively priced 2-7 favourite to follow up her remarkable 16-length romp in the Cazoo Oaks at Epsom in June, with Ryan Moore taking over in the saddle from Frankie Dettori.