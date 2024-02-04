Man of the match Kieran Davies scored twice while also adding two conversions in an entertaining clash which leaves the Tykes 11 points clear of second-placed Rotherham, who have a game in hand after not playing last weekend.

It took Leeds just 24 seconds to get off the mark from the kick-off, with prop Will Dennis crashing over and Davies adding the conversion.

Davies scored the second six minutes later, and added his second on 20 minutes. Although his conversion bounced off the posts winger Henry Macnab raced in for a try Davies converted to put Leeds 24-0 ahead.

Top man: Leeds Tykes man of the match Kieran Davies scored two tries and two conversions in the leaders’ 58-22 win at Hull. Picture: Tony Johnson

A penalty from Reece Dean just before half time did little to dent Leeds’ free-scoring ways, and after the break further tries from fly-half Ben Turpin and second row Tom Collins, plus a conversion from centre Pete Lucock, left the Tykes 36-3 ahead.

Full-back Harrison Astley pulled back a try for Hull which Reece Dean converted, but winger Henry Macnab scored his second for Leeds shortly after to maintain their lead at 41-10.

Further tries from No 8 Ed Brown and centre Ewan Evans, converted by Tom Williams and Davies respectively, made it 58-10 to Leeds, although Hull weren’t quite done yet and ran in tries from scrum-half Joe Barratt and second row Paulos Latu to close the gap to 58-22.

Sheffield Tigers scraped a 26-25 victory at Hull Ionians, with the boot of full-back Will Baker largely to thank for the win.

Ionians opened the scoring with hooker Alex Forth scoring on the catch and drive after eight minutes. But both the conversion and an earlier penalty were missed, meaning that when Baker slotted over penalties for Tigers on 12 and 22 minutes.

Scrum-half Sam Pocklington’s 24th-minute try was converted by Lewis Minikin, and he also added a penalty to put his side 15-6 ahead and make up for earlier misses.

However, Tigers led 20-15 at half-time with flanker Harry Cartwright and winger Oliver Butterworth both touching down, Baker converting both. Baker added two more penalties and Minikin added one to bring the scores to 26-18 in Tigers’ favour, while Sanderson’s second try and Minikin’s conversion with ten minutes left closed the deficit to just one point and created a tense final ten minutes.

Otley secured a 48-28 win over Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield, running in seven tries on their way to victory.

Full-back Sam Taylor scored two tries, while others came from No 8 Sam Waddington, flanker San Hodge, hooker Ryan Gibson, wingers Louis Martin and Will Martindale while centre Gavin Stead kicked six conversions and a penalty.

Huddersfield had to settle for a four-try bonus point with their scores coming from No 8 Liam Parfitt, centre George Collins, second row Thiu Barnard and second row Luke Pearson, while Simon Wilson kicked all four conversions.

Elsewhere Wharfedale eased to a 31-7 win over Billingham with tries coming from centre James Coulton, prop Jake Armstrong, stand-off Louis Verity and replacements Josh Burridge and Harry Bullough.

York remain top of the Regional One North East table following their 25-5 win over Ilkley.