Doncaster date: York Musidora Stakes winner Emily Upjohn could return to Yorkshire for the St Leger in September. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Ralph Beckett’s Westover shot to the head of the betting for the final Classic of the season when he was a fast-finishing third in the Derby at Epsom and that position was strengthened when waltzing away with the Irish equivalent.

York scorer Emily Upjohn suffered misfortune in the Oaks at Epsom as she stumbled coming out of the stalls and then lost out in a photo finish to Tuesday. She was supposed to run in the Irish Oaks last weekend but travel problems scuppered that plan. She is trained by John and Thady Gosden who have also entered the unbeaten Francesco Clemente.

Aidan O’Brien has entered nine in Aikhal, Anchorage, Bluegrass, Martinstown, Point Lonsdale, United Nations, Waterville, Emily Dickinson and Changingoftheguard.

Classic hope: Irish Derby winner Westover is one of 27 entries for the St Leger at Doncaster. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Charlie Fellowes-trained Grand Alliance finished second to the last-named horse in the King Edward VII Stakes at Royal Ascot and is all set for Goodwood’s Gordon Stakes next week after recovering from post-race soreness.

Fellows said: “He’s probably going to go for the Gordon next week, down to timing more than anything. I think he needs time between his races and there’s only three weeks between the Voltigeur at York and the Leger.”

Charlie Appleby has entered Al Nafir, Hafit, New London and Secret State while others to note include Cazoo Derby runner-up Hoo Ya Mal who has joined George Boughey for a possible crack at the St Leger before he departs for Australia later in the year.

Formerly trained by Andrew Balding, he was bought by new connections on the eve of Royal Ascot for £1.2m.

He outran his 150-1 odds at Epsom when finishing just two and a half lengths behind Desert Crown and will eventually join trainer Gai Waterhouse, with the Melbourne Cup a likely target.

Boughey told SBK: “It’s very exciting to have a horse like Hoo Ya Mal in the yard.

“His work has been good and we are looking at the Gordon Stakes next before a possible tilt at the St Leger, before he heads to Australia with Gai Waterhouse for the Carnival out there.”

Patrick Owens has a tilt at a European Group Three in mind for the highly-consistent Summer Stakes runner-up Adaay To Remember.

The four-year-old was a 12-1 chance for the Group Three event, her second start of the season after a pleasing fourth in the competitive Sky Bet Sunday Series Sprint Handicap on the Knavesmire in May.

“She’s come out of the race at York very well, the Summer Stakes, she’s training very well,” he said.

“The plan now is to try to win a Group Three with her, so we might think of going abroad to either France or Germany.”

Royal Patronage is set to stay in America following his encouraging run in the Belmont Derby, with Graham Motion taking over training duties from Middleham’s Mark and Charlie Johnston.

The only horse to ever lower the colours of 2000 Guineas hero Coroebus in the Royal Lodge as a two-year-old, Royal Patronage ran three times on home soil in the early part of the season taking in both the first Classic of the year and the Derby.

However, he failed to build on finishing second in the Dante when well down the field at Epsom, before making his final start for the Kingsley Park team at Belmont earlier this month.

Andrea Atzeni will replace Frankie Dettori on Stradivarius in the Qatar Goodwood Cup next week – a race he has won twice on the horse.

It could well be the eight-year-old’s final outing, but owner Bjorn Nielsen has taken the decision to replace his rider.