Kipper Nichols and Bennett Koch back to help Sheffield Sharks go one better

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kipper Nichols, a 6ft 6in forward from Ohio, and 6ft 10in centre Bennett Koch from Wisconsin have both re-signed with the Sharks for their third and fourth seasons respectively.

Both Americans played significant roles as Sharks finished second in the league last season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I love Sheffield, I can’t wait to get back to Ponds Forge in front our fans,” said Nichols, 26.

Kipper Nichols is back for a third season with Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

“It’s great to see so many guys returning, I think that we can build off the success and momentum we built towards the end of last regular season.”

Nichols averaged 11.2 pts, 4.3 reb, 1.7 ast, 1.1 steal per game for the Sharks last season with a season high of 22 points against Cheshire Phoenix in April.

As much as the statistics, though, it was his ability to come up with clutch three-pointers at key moments in games that sets him apart as a valuable player.

“Kipper is a guy that can score at will when he locks in and is able to guard just about anybody on the court,” said Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons, who has left both players under no illusions as to the strides he expects them to make once the season tips off on September 23.

Bennett Koch is back for a fourth season with Sharks (Picture: Dean Atkins)

“Kipper made great progress on his development last season, and we expect that to continue into this season. This will be a huge year for Kipper, we are expecting a consistent effort all the way through.”

On Koch, Lyons added: “He is a guy that has been around the club for a few years now.

“He is comfortable here, knows the culture, knows the league, and what it takes to win here. We are expecting big things from him this season.”

Nichols and Koch join newly appointed captain Rodney Glasgow Jr, Marcus Delpeche and Sheffield-born Nate Montgomery in returning to the Sharks for the forthcoming season.