Kipper Nichols scoring in vain as Sheffield Sharks are beaten by Caledonia Gladiators

This latest defeat to the team formerly known as the Glasgow Rocks means Atiba Lyons’ side, which finished second in the regular season last term, have now lost to London Lions, Manchester Giants, Bristol Flyers and the Gladiators to start the new campaign.

Sharks led 21-20 after the first quarter on the back of eight points from Kipper Nichols but Caledonia took a four-point lead into half-time.

Scoring swung back and forth with the two teams knotting the third quarter 17-17 apiece.

Sharks coach Atiba Lyons is still searching for his first win of the season (Picture: Dean Atkins)

A Jordan Ratinho three-pointer on the back of a 9-2 run gave Sheffield a three-point lead deep in the fourth quarter but the Gladiators finished the stronger down the stretch.

Nichols closed with a team-high 21 points while Ratinho added 14 and Marcus Delpeche 11 after starting from the bench.