NIHL National: Leeds Knights’ boss Ryan Aldridge on familiar ice to tame Swindon Wildcats as Shefield Steeldogs eye swift revenge

Leeds Knights head coach, Ryan Aldridge Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The two come together this weekend when Aldridge’s in-form Leeds Knights team take on Nell’s Swindon Wildcats in an eagerly-anticipated double-header.

Leeds make the long trip to Wiltshire tonight before playing host at Elland Road tomorrow when a crowd of over 1,600 is expected ( 5.15pm).

Aldridge admits tonight will be a somewhat strange experience for him, having been head coach at Swindon between 2008-2015 before ‘leaving’ to take on a different coaching role with the Okanagan Hockey Academy, established by Wildcats owner Steve Nell, who is also now his boss at Leeds.

Sheffield Steeldogs' head coach Greg Wood. Picture courtesy of Peter Best.

After Aldridge was briefly succeeded by former GB and then Swindon goalie Stevie Lyle, it was Nell who stepped up into the role vacated that summer by the man who handed him his English senior debut back at the start of the 2008 season.

“It will be strange on Saturday because I never really expected to go back there as a coach in senior hockey,” said Aldridge. “I never thought I would coach in this league for anyone but Swindon. We’ve just got to go in there on Saturday and make sure we do our job.

“Aaron and me obviously know each other very well and I worked with the Wildcats once or twice earlier this season, they asked me to come in and help them with some stuff in practice sessions.

“Aaron works very hard and he’s been doing a great job since he took over in Swindon and it’s great to see.”

Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs host Peterborough Phantoms tonight (7.30pm) before travelling to Raiders on Sunday.