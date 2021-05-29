Kyber Crystal can shine in Beverley’s showpiece Hilary Needler Trophy

Kyber Crystal heads to Beverley for the Hilary Needler Trophy with a timely form boost after her Doncaster conqueror Ebro River ran away with the Listed National Stakes at Sandown on Thursday evening.

By YP Sport
Saturday, 29th May 2021, 6:00 am
Double-handed: Trainer David O'Meara has two runners in the Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley. Picture by Simon Hulme

Connections of the Adrian Keatley-trained Kyber Crystal felt a little hard done by after going down by a length two weeks ago – because the winner hung repeatedly to the right, taking her with him.

“We were very pleased with her debut,” said Niall O’Brien, a director of owners Ontoawinner, despite the narrow loss.

Course and distance winner Hester Prynne and Pontefract scorer May Blossom give David O’Meara a decent hand in the race.

Lady Ayresome is the other course-and-distance winner in the field, having struck five weeks ago following an encouraging debut at Redcar.

Her trainer Kevin Ryan is expecting a good run from the daughter of Kodi Bear in a competitive 11-runner field.

