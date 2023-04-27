KYLE EDMUND lost 6-4 6-1 to Dominic Thiem in his first-round match at the Madrid Open.

The opening set went on serve with the first break chances coming for Beverley’s Edmund in the fifth game, but Thiem recovered to hold.

Thiem – who won the US Open in 2020 but then suffered a lengthy absence with a wrist problem – kept the pressure on Edmund’s next service game to clinch the break following a wide return and then held to take the set.

Edmund, still recovering his own fitness after a knee injury, looked to regroup at the start of the second set, securing an important hold in the first game when the Austrian again had a chance to break.

DOWN AND OUT: Kyle Edmund shows his dejection after his straight sets defeat against Dominic Thiem during their first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.

A double fault from Edmund when love-40 down handed Thiem the third game, with the Austrian soon breaking again for a 4-1 lead.

Thiem, twice a finalist in Madrid, held to close in on victory, which he secured with another break on Edmund’s serve to secure a second-round match against world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, runner-up in Barcelona.

“I have known Kyle since we were juniors. He has been a tough opponent since the young days, so I went in with a lot of respect,” said Thiem.

“I had some crucial moments in the first set when I saved the break points and then I released a little bit and it got better and better.”