Kyle Edmund's long road back from injury nightmare hits another bump in Madrid against Dominic Thiem

KYLE EDMUND lost 6-4 6-1 to Dominic Thiem in his first-round match at the Madrid Open.

By The Newsroom
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:37 BST

The opening set went on serve with the first break chances coming for Beverley’s Edmund in the fifth game, but Thiem recovered to hold.

Thiem – who won the US Open in 2020 but then suffered a lengthy absence with a wrist problem – kept the pressure on Edmund’s next service game to clinch the break following a wide return and then held to take the set.

Edmund, still recovering his own fitness after a knee injury, looked to regroup at the start of the second set, securing an important hold in the first game when the Austrian again had a chance to break.

DOWN AND OUT: Kyle Edmund shows his dejection after his straight sets defeat against Dominic Thiem during their first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.DOWN AND OUT: Kyle Edmund shows his dejection after his straight sets defeat against Dominic Thiem during their first round match at the Mutua Madrid Open Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images.
A double fault from Edmund when love-40 down handed Thiem the third game, with the Austrian soon breaking again for a 4-1 lead.

Thiem, twice a finalist in Madrid, held to close in on victory, which he secured with another break on Edmund’s serve to secure a second-round match against world number five Stefanos Tsitsipas, runner-up in Barcelona.

“I have known Kyle since we were juniors. He has been a tough opponent since the young days, so I went in with a lot of respect,” said Thiem.

“I had some crucial moments in the first set when I saved the break points and then I released a little bit and it got better and better.”

British No 1 Cameron Norrie was handed a first-round bye and will start his campaign against Yosuke Watanuki after the Japanese qualifier beat Frenchman Corentin Moutet 6-3 6-3.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

