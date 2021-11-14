Kyle Sinckler wants England and British Lions revenge against South Africa

He was knocked out following an accidental collision in the opening exchanges of the defeat to South Africa in Japan.
“There isn’t really much to watch from my point of view – I was only on the field for a minute or two,” said the Bristol Bears prop, ahead of their first meeting since that night on Saturday.
“It’s a tough one. It took a while for me to process what happened. Since I could remember all I wanted to do was play for my country... and then you get to that moment and I can’t remember any of it.
“It was quite tough, but that is the universe’s plan for me and I have to just keep my head and use it as motivation now.”
Sinckler played a far more significant role in Saturday’s 32-15 win over Australia, putting in a 72-minute shift as the most experienced operator in a front-row shorn of fellow props Joe Marler and Ellis Genge due to Covid.
He said: “If I am being honest, I think we are more satisfied with the result (than performance). We had to really, really dig deep.
“It wasn’t perfect and it is never going to be perfect.
“We were a little bit scrappy and the breakdown needs to improve, set piece – we got there in the end – but definitely we need to improve for next week.
“But in terms of result, to put 30-odd points against a top quality Australia side, we will take that – especially with how chaotic the week was.”
Having also lost against the Springboks with the British Lions in the summer, Sinckler has further desire to deliver.
“I’d be lying if I didn’t look at this fixture and was like ‘I need to be ready for that game’,” he said.
“It’s a huge game and they’re the best.
“We’ve got to be there.”