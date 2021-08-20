United Autosports driver Paul Di Resta will take part in this weekend's Le Mans 24 hour race in the LMP2 category. Picture: United Autosports.

The Scotsman will once again be under the banner of Wakefield-based team United Autosports, driving the number 23, Oreca 07 in the LMP2 category alongside fellow Brits Alex Lynn and Wayne Boyd.

For Di Resta, it will be a return to the scene of his epic 2020 triumph when he was victorious in the first hyperpole session, claimed the team’s maiden Le Mans pole position before claiming a dramatic race win which sealed the FIA World Endurance Championship title.

Although not part of United Autosport’s Endurance title challenge this year, the former Force India driver could not pass up the chance to return to Le Mans and defend his title.

Paul Di Resta in action in his United Autosports car ahead of this weekend's Le Mans 24 hour race. Picture: United Autosports.

“Everything is shaping up well,” said Di Resta. “Given the success we had last year, hopefully we’re going to be one of the front-running teams and to be the benchmark. The line-up in my car is exciting. Myself and Alex (Lynn) have won Le Mans in different cars and Wayne (Boyd) will definitely benefit from myself and Alex’s experience.”

Desite last year’s efforts, Di Resta knows that it will take a monumental effort to claim top spot again at the circuit he genuinely loves. “Le Mans has got a bit of everything, that’s probably one of the unique things about it,” he added.

“It’s got slow speed, medium speed, high speed sections and bits of the track that everyone is going to enjoy driving. When you go through the emotions and efforts that go into it not just from a driver’s point of view but from a team’s point of view it really is something.

“I think with the pressure that we had last year in the championship – we could win the title if we won the race – everything was on us, and we went out there and did it.”

As part of a three-man driving team, you would be forgiven for thinking the trio would be working closely together but the reality is somewhat different. “It’s a strange thing, but the three drivers never actually all link up together,” explained Di Resta,

“The big thing you’ve got to do is focus on yourself. Of course you keep an eye on all the rest but the reality is when the guy’s in the car, the next guy’s waiting in the garage, the other guy’s getting his massage or sports therapy done, getting his nutrition as well as getting a bit of rest.”

Probably the toughest challenge of all is being able to grab some sleep during the race. With so much at stake being able to switch off or “de-wind” as Di Resta describes it, is both vital yet almost impossible. “Last year was very hard for me,” he added. “I only got an hour’s sleep between five and six in the morning just because that was the way the stints worked.

“The biggest thing is trying to unwind yourself. It’s more about stealing 20 minutes here, 30 minutes there when you can.”

As far as competition is concerned, Di Resta expects the United Autosports sister car – number 22 – driven by Phil Hanson, Fabio Scherer and Filipe Albuquerque to be a chief rival but with such an unpredictable race, anything can happen.

Di Resta added: “It’s Le Mans, there is always going to be someone who surprises you but the most important thing is that you’ve got all aspects covered – that’s qualifying, the early stages of the race, the balance into the night and finishing it off when you get into daylight the next morning.”