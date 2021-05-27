Leeds ace Gabby Adcock calls time on her 15-year badminton career

Gabby Adcock has retired from badminton.

Together with her husband and mixed doubles partner Chris, the double Commonwealth and European champions have decided to call time on their career, with the pair ranked 14th in the world.

Having first discovered her passion for playing at school, Gabby (nee White) attended a local club alongside her sisters and her talent began to show.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She joined the England set-up in 2006 and won a breakthrough world junior silver medal, with Chris, in 2007.

England's Gabby Adcock and Chris Adcock with their gold medals won at the 2014 Commonwealth Games. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.

They made their Commonwealth Games debut helping Team England to a bronze medal in Delhi and won their first SuperSeries title at the Hong Kong Open in 2013.

At the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, the Adcocks were part of the England team that won a team silver which they then followed up with gold in the mixed doubles.

They also became the first English players to win the World Tour Finals, won a bronze medal at the world championships, and successfully defended their Commonwealth title on the Gold Coast, as well as their European crown.

The pair’s final professional competitive match was at the 2021 European Mixed Team Championships qualifiers in December. Gabby, 30, then suffered with Covid and was forced to pull out of this year’s YONEX All England Open Badminton Championships. Nevertheless she can look back with pride on her career.

Gabby – an Olympian in Rio – said: “What an unreal journey the past 15 years has been. I feel incredibly grateful to have had the opportunity to be able to do what I love for so long.

“I’m extremely proud of what we have achieved, and the life lessons badminton has taught me along the way.

“I’ve been fortunate to travel the world making many friends along the way.

“I will forever cherish the magical moments like standing on the podium alongside my husband and celebrating with our team.

“Finally, I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone that has supported me throughout my career. It really means a lot and never went unnoticed.”