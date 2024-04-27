Leeds Arena test is a chance to showcase netball and reward Leeds Rhinos fans

As someone who has played in three World Cups and three Commonwealth Games’ for her country, she also knows a grand occasion when she is in one.

That’s why the 39-year-old is looking forward to Leeds Rhinos’ Super League encounter with defending champions Loughborough Lightning as much as any of her younger team-mates.

With it’s one sided, curved seating towering above the court like an imposing amphitheatre, it makes for a unique, but special atmosphere to play netball in.

Northern Ireland captain and Leeds Rhinos player Caroline O'Hanlon (Picture: Elsa/Getty Images)

“This is the game everybody is looking at in the calendar,” said the Northern Ireland captain who returns to the line-up after two weeks out with injury.

“I’ve even played against Leeds in that arena with Thunder, so I’m well used to what the crowd can bring whether that can influence the team or inspire the opposition.

“It’s certainly the highlight of the season and I’m just hoping that everybody is really looking forward to it and as a team we feed off that energy.”

As well as trying to send a shockwave through Super League by knocking Loughborough off their perch in second spot, O’Hanlon is also well aware that this game is about more than the result.

Imposing atmosphere: Fans in the stands look down on the action at the First Direct Arena during January's Nations Cup matches. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

With it being their only fixture at the arena this year, and only one in the city for the Rhinos who are still without a venue in their fourth season in the elite tier, it is about showcasing their sport to new fans and rewarding those supporters who follow them up and down the country.

O’Hanlon said: “With this being our only game in Leeds this season it’s really important we put out a performance. Loughborough will provide a big test, but we’re confident in our processes and if we stick to those we will be able to put out a good performance.