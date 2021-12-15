Leeds driver Dan Cammish makes BTCC return with NAPA Racing UK

The former Team Dynamics driver, who claimed a record-breaking third Porsche Carrera Cup title this year, will race one of the two Ford Focus cars entered by Motorbase Performance under the banner of automotive parts giant NAPA.

Cammish certainly has unfinished business in the BTCC, having missed out on the title in 2019 after brake failure sent him crashing out of the final race of the season when he looked destined to be crowned champion.

“I am very happy to be joining the NAPA Racing team ahead of the 2022 Kwik Fit British Touring Car Championship season,” said Cammish, whose new team-mate is yet to be announced.

BTCC RETURN: Dan Cammish, right, with Motorbase team owner Pete Osborne. Picture: Motorbase.

“It was obvious from the first time of meeting Motorbase owner Pete Osborne I wanted to be part of this programme, and after spending quality time with the team it is clear this is a very exciting time for all involved.

“I am incredibly proud to be representing NAPA in UK motorsport and I believe this is just the start of a long and successful partnership. This is a new chapter for me in the BTCC and I can’t wait to get started and pick up where I left off.”

Motorbase team owner Osborne has expressed his delight at signing a driver of Cammish’s pedigree.

“Dan was a key element for our plans going into 2022,” he said. “It’s a big year for us in many ways and we acknowledged that we needed a specific type of driver, of which there aren’t many around.

TITLE DELIGHT: Dan Cammish crosses the line at Brands Hatch to clinch the 2021 Porsche Carrera Cup GB championship title earlier this year. Picture: Jakob Ebrey/JEP.

“In Dan we have someone we can really work with and rely on his talent and experience, along with his character. Dan had another really successful season in 2021 in Porsche Carrera Cup GB and he has a lot of unfinished business in the BTCC, so he’s in the right place right now and knows exactly what to expect from us at NAPA Racing.

“As a driver and team our targets are the same, we’re expecting success on and off track and we aim to enjoy the journey together.”