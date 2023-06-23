​WHENEVER he was needed, he never let his team down.

That is why Harrison Walker is returning for a second season as Leeds Knights’ back-up netminder.

And why wouldn’t he want to stick with a team that – almost – conquered all before them in only their second season of NIHL National hockey.

Being part of a league and play-off double-winning team means Walker and his team-mates have memories that will last forever. And while he may not have garnered as many plaudits as first-choice goaltending partner Sam Gospel – regarded by many as the league’s top goalie – Walker more than played his part.

Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

“Bringing Harrison back was absolutely something I wanted to do,” said Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge. “He impressed me whenever he was in goal and I’m looking forward to seeing more of him this season.

“He’s someone that is great to have in the locker room and I’m glad to have him as a part of the team once again.”

Walker made 15 appearances for the Knights in all last season. There were times when his biggest fans would have liked to have seen him given more ice time but, once it was clear the Knights were in the hunt for silverware on all fronts, it probably forced Aldridge to change his thinking slightly.

But when called on, Walker was there giving the players in front of him confidence that he had their backs, logging an impressive 90.00 save percentage and being scored only 16 times.

Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento

He is happy to continue his development under Gospel and the Knights’ goalie coach Davey Lawrence and, while the understandable aim is to get a No 1 spot himself at some point, his continued exposure to second-tier hockey with the Knights will only benefit him.