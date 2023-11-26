Leeds Knights and Kieran Brown proving perfect fit for each other with new deal and ninth straight win
The 22-year-old - for many the ‘face’ of the franchise - will remain with the Knights until at least the end of the 2024-25 season.
“It’s massive for us,” said head coach Ryan Aldridge after Saturday’s win at Elland Road Ice Arena. “He’s our leader and he’s a great young man.
“He’s obviously still learning the game but he’s just a phenomenal hockey player. He wants to be here. We want him here, so we’re very happy to get the deal done.”
Another positive in front of a near-2,000-crowd on Saturday was the debut performance of new import forward, Bailey Conger.
It was the 26-year-old American who opened the scoring at 9.54, only to see his effort cancelled out by Joshau Smith just under four minutes later.
The hosts were ahead again just over a minute later when Conger helped set up Mac Howlett but it was the second period where the game was effectively won, Matt Haywood making it 3-1 at 25.28 with Matt Barron increasing the lead with just four seconds remaining.
Brown then made it 5-1 on the power play and although the Bees hit back to pull within two with goals from Dominik Gabaj and Gianni Vitali, the Knights saw the game out for a ninth straight win.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs were unable to extend their winning feeling to three games yet again when they went down 6-2 at bottom club Bristol Pitbulls.
After a goalless first period, Jason Hewitt’s team were already 2-0 down through goals from Sam Smithy and Edgars Landsbergs before Jonathan Kirk got them on the board on the power play at 29.16.
They fell 4-1 behind before the second break when Brennan Feasey and Max Birbraer found a way past Nick Winters.
Although Kirk bagged a second at 49.01 to give the visitors hope, they were further undone by strikes in the last five minutes by Brennan Feasey and Adam Harding.