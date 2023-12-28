LEEDS KNIGHTS may have maintained their interest in the two-way race for the NIHL National league title with two wins in as many days – but their festive success has been tempered by news that import forward Bailey Conger has left the club.

GONE: Bailey Conger has left Leeds Knights Picture: Jacob Lowe/Knights Media

​Conger didn’t play in the 4-1 win at Telford Tigers on Wednesday night and, according to a social media post issued by the club on Thursday morning, he informed the club of his decision to leave via text message.

On Twitter, the club stated: “We can confirm that Bailey Conger has made the decision to leave the team with immediate effect after notifying the club yesterday morning via text.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The departure comes as a shock given Idaho-born winger Conger only arrived in mid-November to replace axed import Josh Adkins.

In nine games for the Knights, 26-year-old Conger scored six goals and six assists, including a hat-trick in the 5-2 win at Bees IHC on December 10.

It’s unclear how the Knights will move to replace Conger. The timing of the American’s decision leaves the club in something of a predicament, given the associated costs of bringing in imports and the fact a player of the requisite quality would be extremely difficult to find at this time of the year.

Scouring the market for another high-quality British player is an option but, again, they are hard to find, even on a two-way deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The win at Telford followed the 3-1 victory over Solway Sharks on home ice on Boxing Day and ensured that Ryan Aldridge’s team are locked on 42 points with Milton Keynes Lightning, who edged past third-placed Peterborough Phantoms 5-4 in overtime on Wednesday.

Leeds complete their hectic schedule of six games in 10 days with a weekend double-header against Sheffield Steeldogs, entertaining their Yorkshire rivals on Saturday (6.30pm) before heading to Ice Sheffield on Sunday (1.30pm).

The Steeldogs host Telford Tigers on Thursday night in having made a coaching change behind the bench.

News emerged on Thursday afternoon that player-coach Jason Hewitt had stepped down with immediate effect “due to personal circumstances.”