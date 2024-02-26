Leeds Knights - Captain Kieran Brown facing fierce three-way fight to retain NIHL National points-scoring crown
Captain Kieran Brown – NIHL National’s leading points-scorer for the past two seasons – became the first player to reach the 50-goal mark during 2023-24.
It is yet another accolade for the talented 22-year-old former Sheffield Steelers’ apprentice and Bradford Bulldogs junior forward (pictured) and comes from just 41 games.
Coupled with 45 assists, it amounts to a 95-point haul so far, with 11 games of the regular season still to come.
But he has a fight on his hands to make it a third straight season for being the second-tier’s leading points-scorer.
He currently sits third in that category, which is led by Milton Keynes’ Lightning’s Ross Venus, who has recorded 97 points in just 42 games, the bulk made up from an impressive 67 assists.
Just one point behind him – with 45 goals and 51 assists – is Lightning team-mate Rory Herrman.
Knights’ head coach Ryan Aldridge was rightly pleased with his captain’s latest achievement.
"It’s massive for him and everybody knows that he is a massive player for us - there is no doubt about that,” said Aldridge.