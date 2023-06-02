Hull Seahawks' coach Matty Davies Picture courtesy of Seahawks Media.

Initially under the three-way ownership of former Knights’ centre Matty Davies (pictured), Joe Lamplough and Ian Mowforth, it proved to be a tough baptism of fire for the East Yorkshire club after being launched in Spring last year.

The latest second-tier franchise to play out of Hull Arena came up against endless hurdles in its first season – most notably visa issues surrounding its import players Emil Svec and Andrej Themar – who didn’t arrive until more than a third of the season had passed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To compound matters, Svec then incurred a 10-game ban on his debut, although once he returned he quickly impressed his coach, team-mates and fans alike, by still finishing the season as their top scorer with 61 points in just 31 games, 30 of them goals.

WINNERS: Leeds Knights' owner Steve Nell (left) with head coach Ryan Aldridge and the NIHL National league trophy.

It wasn’t enough to prevent Hull finishing bottom of the standings and missing out on the play-offs, but it earned him a new deal which sees him return for the 2023-24 campaign.

He forms part of a line-up that already looks like a significant upgrade on last time out, with homegrown pair Bobby Chamberlain and Lee Bonner returning from Milton Keynes Lightning and Sheffield Steeldogs respectively to play alongside the likes of Declan Balmer, Nathan Salem and captain Sam Towner, who remain from last season, and Thomas Barry, who makes the switch from Leeds.

As far as Knights’ owner Nell is concerned, a stronger Hull – and fellow newcomers Bristol Pitbulls – is only good news for the league.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was great to see both teams come in – they were both able to pull off some big wins along the way,” said Nell, whose team enjoyed a league and play-off double .

"Hull had a really tough start, particularly with their imports issue, but they got stronger towards the end of the season .