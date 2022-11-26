The experienced Slovakian forward marked his delayed debut for the Seahawks with a goal last Sunday, although it wasn’t enough to prevent a 5-2 home defeat to second-placed Milton Keynes Lightning.
That result took the Lighting to within a point of NIHL National leaders Leeds, who visit Hull tomorrow after hosting Raiders tonight.
Leeds beat a dogged Seahawks 4-1 earlier this month on home ice, but it was by no means an easy night for the hosts and, ahead of their first visit of the season to Hull Ice Arena, Aldridge expects another tough examination.
Even though the club were unsuccessful with their appeal against a 10-game ban handed out to their other import forward, Emil Svec, for an illegal check to the head, Aldridge believes the arrival of Themár will go a long way to lifting the mood on and off the ice for the Seahawks.
"Not only does he bring them scoring, but he has given them a confidence boost just by finally being over here,” said Aldridge.
"His arrival will have given them a new lease of life, a bit more belief. They have been taking teams all the way in a number of games recently so we cannot underestimate them.”
Prior to the first derby instalment between the two teams in Hull, both are in action on Saturday, the Knights hosting Raiders while Hull make the long trip south to Basingstoke Bison.
The only previous meeting between the two came in East Yorkshire in early October, when the Bison ran out comfortable 4-0 winners.
Elsewhere, Sheffield Steeldogs will look to turn up the heat on the top three in when they head to Bristol Pitbulls tonight.
The Steeldogs return home to face second-placed Milton Keynes on Sunday (4pm), the team they defeated in last season’s play-off final in Coventry.
It will be an excellent chance to close the gap on the Lightning, who are currently eight points ahead of them, but have played two games more.
Third-placed Peterborough Phantoms are seven points clear of the Steeldogs. Saturday sees them head to Bees IHC before playing host to Bristol 24 hours later.