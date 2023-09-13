Leeds Knights coach Ryan Aldridge lists the qualities James Archer adds to 2023-24 NIHL National roster
After an uncompromising opening double-header pre-season weekend against Yorkshire rivals Hull Seahawks, he was not disappointed with what he saw from the 35-year-old.
He brings with him, too, a winning mentality at this level, twice a league title winner with Manchester Phoenix in the old English Premier League days, while also a treble winner with Hull Pirates in the last season of NIHL One before the NIHL National era.
Last season saw him back in Hull, answering an SOS from former Knights’ centre Matty Davies, who endured a tough baptism of fire after returning to his hometown to bring second-tier hockey back to the city.
But now Archer’s future is with Leeds, with Aldridge glad to have him on board.
“He brings a lot to the table,” said Aldridge. “Maturity, experience, leadership and just his all-round playing ability.
“He’s got bags of experience at this level and, crucially, he’s also not shy to hold people accountable. And as a group we probably need that at times, so that will be a big thing for us to have him in the room.
“And to add him in the line-up at this point was a lucky bounce for us and it’s nice to have him on board.”
Archer, of course, is no stranger to the city having been in at the very start of semi-pro hockey with the ill-fated Leeds Chiefs.
As has been well-documented, it was a tough time for all concerned with the Planet Ice-owned team, a frustrated Archer leaving in December to return to the Pirates before the Chiefs had even had chance to train or play at Elland Road Ice Arena - something which didn’t happen until the end of January due to endless delays with the construction.
“That was obviously a tough time for all the staff and players in the days of the Chiefs,” added Alridge. “He’s obviously seen how we’ve grown in the last little while and he’s excited to be a part of that and the opportunity coming here provides.”